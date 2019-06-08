Home
DRUMMOND Lewis Rootham Passed away peacefully 2nd June 2019.

Late of Wangi Shores. Formerly of Carey Bay.

Dearly loved husband of Patricia (dec).

Loving father and father-in-law of Jeffrey & Melody and Hugh & Kerrie. Adored Ganna of Emily, Ephrem, Claire,Yeabsira and Tariqua.

Aged 91years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Lewis' life this Thursday 13th June 2019 commencing at 10am in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
