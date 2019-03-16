|
|
PARTRIDGE LILA ANNIE Aged 83 years
of Beresfield
Much loved wife of DESMOND. Loved mother and mother-in-law of NORMAN (dec), ANN and GARRY, RHONDA and KERRY, TONY and MICHELLE. Cherished Nan of her six grand children and Great Nan of her fifteen and a half great grandchildren. Much loved member of the WILKS and PARTRIDGE families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of Lila's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on TUESDAY, 19th March 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019