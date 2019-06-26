|
HOPKINS (Formerly Martin) Lillian Passed away peacefully 22.06.2019 Aged 91 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Masonic Village Formerly of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of CYRIL HOPKINS (dec'd) and CLIVE MARTIN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to DARRYN and CHRISTINE, a dear step mother and step-mother-in-law to CYRIL'S FAMILY. Much loved grandma to TONI and GARY, and RENAE and TIM, great grandmother to PETER, PAIGE and BRODY, great great grandmother to JAIDEN and SKYLAR, step grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Family and Friends of LILLIAN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 28.06.2019 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019