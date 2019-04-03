|
ENGEL Lily Guire Passed away peacefully 2.4.2019 Aged 85 years Late of Hawks Nest Formerly of Adamstown Heights & Neath Beloved wife of GEORGE (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to PATRICIA & WAYNE (dec), PETER & KAREN. Much loved nan to ANDREW, JONATHON, MITCHELL & SIMONE. Relatives and Friends of LILY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Myall Street, Tea Gardens this MONDAY 8.4.2019 at 11:00am. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019