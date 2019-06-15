Home
CAROCCIA - SICA Lina 7th June 2019

Late of Mayfield



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Angela and David and Antonia and Rose. Adored grandmother of David, Paul, Daniel, Robert, Andrew and Melissa, much loved great grandmother. Friend to many, will be missed by all.



Aged 93 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Lina's this Tuesday 18th June, 2019 commencing 10.00am at Christ the King, Catholic Church, 380 Maitland Road, Mayfield West.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
