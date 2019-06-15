|
|
CAROCCIA - SICA Lina 7th June 2019
Late of Mayfield
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Angela and David and Antonia and Rose. Adored grandmother of David, Paul, Daniel, Robert, Andrew and Melissa, much loved great grandmother. Friend to many, will be missed by all.
Aged 93 years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Lina's this Tuesday 18th June, 2019 commencing 10.00am at Christ the King, Catholic Church, 380 Maitland Road, Mayfield West.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019