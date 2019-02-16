|
|
TIPLADY Lindsay Northam Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
11th February, 2019
Aged 97 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late June Tiplady. Much loved father & father-in-law of Brenda and John, Raymond (dec'd) & Diana. Loved Pa of Darren (dec'd), Ian & Jo, and Tracey. Proud Great Pa of Jessica, and Noah. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The Family & Friends of Lindsay are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Wednesday 20th February, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
'Reunitied With His
Beautiful Wife'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019