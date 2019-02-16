Home
Lindsay Northam TIPLADY

Lindsay Northam TIPLADY Notice
TIPLADY Lindsay Northam Late of Belmont

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

11th February, 2019

Aged 97 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late June Tiplady. Much loved father & father-in-law of Brenda and John, Raymond (dec'd) & Diana. Loved Pa of Darren (dec'd), Ian & Jo, and Tracey. Proud Great Pa of Jessica, and Noah. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The Family & Friends of Lindsay are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Wednesday 20th February, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



'Reunitied With His

Beautiful Wife'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
