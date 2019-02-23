Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa POWELL-TOOHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Catherine POWELL-TOOHEY

Notice Condolences

Lisa Catherine POWELL-TOOHEY Notice
POWELL-TOOHEY Lisa Catherine Late of

Warabrook

Passed away

17th February, 2019

Aged 54 Years



Dearly loved wife of Paul. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Morgan and Maddy, Rowan and Holly, and Keelan. Beloved daughter of Leonard (dec'd.) and Frances and step daughter of Malcolm. Loved sister of Richard and step sister of Corrine (dec'd.), Mandy, and Jenny.



Lisa's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Salvation Army Citadel, 66 Cleary St., Hamilton, this Tuesday 26th February, 2019. Service commencing at 2pm. A private cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations to HMRI Cancer Research, can be left at the service in Lisa's memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.