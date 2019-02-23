|
|
POWELL-TOOHEY Lisa Catherine Late of
Warabrook
Passed away
17th February, 2019
Aged 54 Years
Dearly loved wife of Paul. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Morgan and Maddy, Rowan and Holly, and Keelan. Beloved daughter of Leonard (dec'd.) and Frances and step daughter of Malcolm. Loved sister of Richard and step sister of Corrine (dec'd.), Mandy, and Jenny.
Lisa's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Salvation Army Citadel, 66 Cleary St., Hamilton, this Tuesday 26th February, 2019. Service commencing at 2pm. A private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to HMRI Cancer Research, can be left at the service in Lisa's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019