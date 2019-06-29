|
|
HITCHCOCK Lisa Marie Passed away 18-06-2019 Aged 49 Years Late of Narromine Formerly of Cessnock Beloved daughter of MARALYN SELF and DENNIS HITCHCOCK. Loving sister to BEN, DEBBIE, MICHELLE and MICHAEL. A dear aunt to their families. Relatives and Friends of LISA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 03-07-2019 at 2.00 pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019