COOPER Lloyd Alfred Passed away 01.03.2019 Aged 72 Years Late of Rutherford Formerly of Clybucca Beloved husband of JANET. Loving father and father-in-law to CAROLYN & ARTHUR, MAREA & ROBERT, DENISE & KENNETH. Much loved Pop to ALANNA, KRISTINA, JOSHUA, LLOYD, MADDISON & EMILY and 'Dar' to LILY & GRACE. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the COOPER and THURGOOD Families. Relatives and Friends of LLOYD are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Christopher's Anglican Church, Cnr. Gillies & Verge Sts., Rutherford this Friday 8th March, 2019 at 1pm. Thence for burial in Rutherford Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
