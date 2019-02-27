Home
LORNA "AG" WOOD

LORNA "AG" WOOD Notice
WOOD LORNA 'AG' Late of Adamstown

Passed peacefully

22nd February 2019

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved wife of Jack (decd), much loved mother and mother in law of Cheryl & Greg Skene, David & Diane, Alan (decd), loving Nan of Jarrod & Maree, Alison & Ben, Andrew & April, Carina & Aaron.



Family and friends of LORNA are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend, this THURSDAY 28/2/19 service commencing at 2.30pm.



Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
