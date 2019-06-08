Home
Lorraine Beth COLMAN

Lorraine Beth COLMAN Notice
COLMAN Lorraine Beth Late of Bolton Point

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

5th June, 2019

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved daughter of The Late George and Joyce Colman. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Lewis (dec'd), Grahame (dec'd) & Bev, Kevin and Jan. Very much loved aunt of Ben, Adam, Susan, Brett, Ainslie, and Marni.



The family & friends of Lorraine are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 13th June, 2019, service commencing at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Lorraine, donations to 'HMRI-Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.



'A Beautiful &

Caring Lady'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
