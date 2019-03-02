Home
LORRAINE LOCKE

LORRAINE LOCKE Notice
LOCKE LORRAINE

Late of Hamilton,

formerly of Waratah West

Passed away peacefully

with loving family by her side

26th February 2019

Aged 84 years





Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn, Steve and Meredith, Sue and Gary, Phil and Nadine, Simon and Connie. Loving Nin of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of LORRAINE are warmly invited a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 6th March 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.





'At peace now in

the arms of the angels'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
