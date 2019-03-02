|
|
LOCKE LORRAINE
Late of Hamilton,
formerly of Waratah West
Passed away peacefully
with loving family by her side
26th February 2019
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn, Steve and Meredith, Sue and Gary, Phil and Nadine, Simon and Connie. Loving Nin of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of LORRAINE are warmly invited a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 6th March 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
'At peace now in
the arms of the angels'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019