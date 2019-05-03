|
|
MOAD LORRELL PEARL Aged 95 years
of East Maitland
Much loved wife of KEVIN (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of MAXINE and PHILIP (dec), and DAVID. Loving Grandma of SARAH and DANIEL, JULIAN, BENJAMIN, BILL, RICHARD, THOMAS, and ALEXANDRA and great Grandma of JUSTIN, ISABELLA, ELLA, MAGGIE, ANGUS, LILLY, LINCOLN, MATILDA, EVAN, OLIVE and TARNIE.
Much loved member of the HOLMES and MOAD families.
The family wish to advise that a private Service has taken place.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 3, 2019