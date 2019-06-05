Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
LYNETTE FAY STEELE

LYNETTE FAY STEELE Notice
STEELE (nee Webster) LYNETTE FAY Late of Tarro

Passed away at home

Surrounded by her loving family

28th May 2019

Aged 71 years



Dearly loved wife of Lindsay. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Robert, Cheryl and Neil, Janine and Dennis. Loving Nan of her 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of LYNETTE are advised that her cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019
