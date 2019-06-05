|
|
STEELE (nee Webster) LYNETTE FAY Late of Tarro
Passed away at home
Surrounded by her loving family
28th May 2019
Aged 71 years
Dearly loved wife of Lindsay. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Robert, Cheryl and Neil, Janine and Dennis. Loving Nan of her 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of LYNETTE are advised that her cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019