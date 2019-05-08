Home
Lynette Ruby Richards


1944 - 2018 In Memoriam Condolences
4/4/44 to 8/5/18

One year has passed but the memories are still with us.

Miss you mum.

Love Joanne & Jason, Jamie, Glen, Michelle, Matt & Jack, Jessica & Logan and Simba

To the mum that meant the world to me.

The picture on the wall, I look at every day. That special smile, that cheeky grin, you were the life of the party. I know dad called, that's why you had to leave me. You are together now. Thanks for the memories.

Love you mum

Your son Jamie
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019
