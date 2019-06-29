|
|
HOGAN (nee Powell) Mabel Claire "Margaret" Late of Maroba
Formerly Eleebana
Passed peacefully
25th June 2019
Aged 96 years
Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec'd). Step-mother of Valmai, and grandmother to Andrew and Penelope, Jaco and Mia. Cherished aunt to Janette, Andrew, Stuart and Lachlan, Carolyn and Rod.
The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 1st July 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019