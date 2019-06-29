Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Mabel Claire "Margaret" HOGAN

Mabel Claire "Margaret" HOGAN Notice
HOGAN (nee Powell) Mabel Claire "Margaret" Late of Maroba

Formerly Eleebana

Passed peacefully

25th June 2019

Aged 96 years



Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec'd). Step-mother of Valmai, and grandmother to Andrew and Penelope, Jaco and Mia. Cherished aunt to Janette, Andrew, Stuart and Lachlan, Carolyn and Rod.



The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 1st July 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
