Home
Services
WHITE LADY FUNERALS - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
1300 656 550
Resources
More Obituaries for Maisie ROOTHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maisie ROOTHAM

Notice Condolences

Maisie ROOTHAM Notice
ROOTHAM Maisie 22nd February 2019

Late of Warabrook



Dearly loved wife of George (dec). Loving mother of Graeme, Reba and Sonya. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of Rachel, David, Paul, Erica, Sarah, Alex, Aimee, Sally-Ann, Ollie, Toby, Zac and Ava.



Aged 101 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Maisie's Life this Friday, 1st March 2019 commencing 3.00pm in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.