Marcia MAYBURY

MAYBURY Marcia Joan Passed away peacefully 15.02.2019 Aged 76 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of COL. Loving mother and mother-in-law to JOHN and GENELLE, GLEN and MEL, LISA and PAUL. A loved step mother and step mother-in-law. A caring grandmother and great grandmother to all her FAMILIES. A loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the CLARENCE, PARKER and MAYBURY FAMILIES. Family and Friends of MARCIA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Barton St., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 22.02.2019 at 11am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
