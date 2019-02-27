|
LARGE Margaret Ann Passed away on 7th February 2019, Late of Gungal, Loving Wife of Kerry (dec). Loving Mother of Peter, Jean, Anthony, Michael, Richard & Anne. Much loved Grandmother to their children. Aged 70 Years The funeral service for Margaret will be held in St Davids Uniting Church, Merriwa at 11am Friday the 1st March 2019 followed by interment in the Giants Creek Cemetery. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019