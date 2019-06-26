Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
TRENBATH Margaret Ann Late of Maryland

Passed peacefully

22nd June 2019

Aged 70 years



Dearly loved wife of Michael. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Timothy and Amanda. Cherished Nan to Timothy and Lukas. Adored daughter and daughter-in-law of Hilda and Ronald (dec'd), and Leo and Bessie (dec'd). Loved sister and sister-in-law to Ronald and Bev, Peter and Debra. A niece, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many.



The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 28th June 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
