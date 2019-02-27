|
BEATTY (Nee: Buck) Margaret Late of Cardiff
Passed peacefully
23rd February 2019
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of William 'Bill'. Devoted mother of Ken, Chris, Sue and mother-in-law of Debra, Bronwyn and Wayne. Adored granma of Richelle, Paul, Craig, Mitchell, Kate, Tyler, Ethan and their partners. Great granma of Elijah and Matisse.
The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her wonderful life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 1st March 2019 service commencing at 9.30 am
'Thank you to Regis'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019