Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BEATTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret BEATTY

Notice Condolences

Margaret BEATTY Notice
BEATTY (Nee: Buck) Margaret Late of Cardiff

Passed peacefully

23rd February 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of William 'Bill'. Devoted mother of Ken, Chris, Sue and mother-in-law of Debra, Bronwyn and Wayne. Adored granma of Richelle, Paul, Craig, Mitchell, Kate, Tyler, Ethan and their partners. Great granma of Elijah and Matisse.



The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her wonderful life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 1st March 2019 service commencing at 9.30 am

'Thank you to Regis'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.