|
|
EARL Margaret Rita Late of Singleton and formerly of Elderslie passed away 13th June 2019 aged 86 years Dearly loved wife of Ted, loving mother of Suellen, Julie-Anne and Barbara, mother-in-law, grand- mother and great grandmother to their families. Family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, High Street Singleton, Tuesday 18th June 2019 commencing at 11.00am followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 15 to June 19, 2019