Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret COPELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Emma "Madge" COPELAND

Notice Condolences

Margaret Emma "Madge" COPELAND Notice
COPELAND Margaret Emma " Madge" 7th June 2019

Late of Abermain



Dearly loved wife of Albert (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Terence and Jill, Wendy (dec), Geoff and Roslyn, Glenn, Nerida and Allan and Desley. Adored grandmother and great grandmother, loved sister to Colin and Allan. Will be sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 93 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Madge's life this Monday 17th June 2019 commencing at 10.00am at the Congregational Church, 109 Rawson Street, Kurri Kurri.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.