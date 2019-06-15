|
|
COPELAND Margaret Emma " Madge" 7th June 2019
Late of Abermain
Dearly loved wife of Albert (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Terence and Jill, Wendy (dec), Geoff and Roslyn, Glenn, Nerida and Allan and Desley. Adored grandmother and great grandmother, loved sister to Colin and Allan. Will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 93 years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Madge's life this Monday 17th June 2019 commencing at 10.00am at the Congregational Church, 109 Rawson Street, Kurri Kurri.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019