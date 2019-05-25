|
SPARKE Margaret Joan Died peacefully Aged 93 years 17.7.1925-20.5.2019 Beloved and caring wife of Eric. Mother of Chris and Franki. Grandma to Asher, Erica, Sam and Natasha. Mother-in-law to Addy and Gary. Grandma-in-law to Sacha, and great-grandma of Reuben. A remarkable woman, and cherished friend, she will forever stay bright in our hearts. A memorial service and celebration of Margaret's wonderful life will be held on 11am, Friday 31 May at Canberra City Uniting Church, 69 Northbourne Ave, Canberra City, ACT.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019