Margaret Lorraine PRATT

PRATT Margaret Lorraine

Late of Cameron Park

Formerly Charlestown

Passed peacefully

26th March 2019

Aged 65 years



Dearly loved Daughter of the late Keith and Elsie Pratt. Much loved sister & sister-in-law of Colin and Carmel, Robert and Denise, Jennifer and James. Dearly loved aunt and great aunt to their families.



Family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 1st April 2019 commencing at 2.30 pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
