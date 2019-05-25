Home
Margaret Mae CLAUSEN

Notice Condolences

Margaret Mae CLAUSEN Notice
CLAUSEN Margaret Mae Late of

Maroba Aged Care

Formerly of

North Lambton

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

11th May, 2019

Aged 92 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford Clausen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Carolyn Clausen, Denise and Gary Sandall. Loving grandmother of Sharyn, Janene, Belinda, and Carley and special GG to Mitchell, Mikaela, Riley, Max, Jack, Aidan, Liam, Sam, Kenzie, and Alex.



The relatives and friends of Margaret are advised that her Funeral has taken place privately in accordance with her wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
