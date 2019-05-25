|
|
CLAUSEN Margaret Mae Late of
Maroba Aged Care
Formerly of
North Lambton
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
11th May, 2019
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford Clausen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Carolyn Clausen, Denise and Gary Sandall. Loving grandmother of Sharyn, Janene, Belinda, and Carley and special GG to Mitchell, Mikaela, Riley, Max, Jack, Aidan, Liam, Sam, Kenzie, and Alex.
The relatives and friends of Margaret are advised that her Funeral has taken place privately in accordance with her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019