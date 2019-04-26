|
MAIN (nee Arnott) Margaret Purvis Passed away peacefully 23.04.2019 Aged 86 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of HARRY (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to DAVID and MICHELE, ROBERT and CAROLYN, and VANESSA. Much loved gran and great gran to their FAMILIES. A cherished member to the JACK and MAIN FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, cnr. Cumberland and Cooper Sts., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 30.4.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cessnock Community Nurses may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019