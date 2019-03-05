|
RANDALL Margaret Mary formerly Chaff
nee Collins
Aged 86 years
of Rutherford
late of Benhome
Much loved wife of PETER (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of LINDSAY and IRENE, JEFF and PAULINE, DEBORAH and PETER (both dec). Nan of her eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MARGARET's life at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Station St Branxton on FRIDAY, 8th March 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 5, 2019