McGEE (nee Parker) Margaret Passed away peacefully 27.02.2019 In her 87th Year Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of BERT (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to PETER and MARY (dec'd), ANNE and BRYAN, JANINE and DENNIS. Much loved "mumma" to NICOLE, NIGEL, SAMUEL, ALEXANDRA and CALLUM. A caring grandmother-in-law and great grandmother. A cherished sister to COL PARKER and a loved member of the PARKER and McGEE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be Celebrated in The Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Barton St., Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 05.03.2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations, to The Alzheimer's Research Foundation may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019