MYERS Margaret Dawn Late of Hawkins Masonic Village Formerly of Glendale 15/7/30-10/5/19 Cherished wife of Harold (deceased). Dearly loved mother & mother in law of Jennie & David, Christine & Bruce. Adored Grandmother of Melissa, Heath & Maree, Taylor & Peter, Liam & Maddie & Treasured Grandy of Cecelia, Bond & Jack. In accordance with Margaret's wishes Margaret was interned privately at Sandgate Lawn Ceremony. "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten"



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
