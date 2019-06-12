Home
MARGARET NANCY GARDNER

MARGARET NANCY GARDNER Notice
GARDNER (nee Labry) MARGARET NANCY

Late of Edgeworth

Passed away peacefully

With her loving family by her side

7th June 2019

Aged 71 years



Dearly loved wife of Errol. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Belinda and Dave, Craig (dec'd) and Liz. Loving Nan of Hayley, Mason, Jackson, and Max. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and good friend to many.



The Family and Friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 14th June 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for cancer research may be made at the Service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019
