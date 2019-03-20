|
|
NICHOLS Margaret Of Alroy House and formerly of Springdale Drive and Lower Belford passed away 15th March 2019 aged 86 years Dearly loved wife of Alan (dec), loving mother, mother-in- law and grandmother to Annette and Roger Fuller with Sarah & Hamish, Adrian and Louise Nichols with Annie, Sophie & Lucy, Kathryn and John Dinan with Georgina, Charlotte & Hugo, Craig and Dianne Nichols with Elizabeth & James, a loved sister to Helen Shearer and Bruce Moore (dec), sister-in-law and aunt to the Moore and Nichols families. Family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her Requiem Eucharist to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, High Street, Singleton, Monday 25th March 2019 commencing at 11.00am followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019