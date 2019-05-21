|
|
O'HEARN formerly LEAHY Dorothea Margaret 'DOSS' Aged 82 years of Lambton formerly of Maitland Much loved mother and mother-in-law of JOHN and JULIE, ANN and BRUCE, and MICK. Loved Grandma Doss of NICHOLAS, HANNAH and EDWIN. Much loved member of the O'HEARN and LEAHY families. Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of DOSS's life at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, cnr George and James Sts, Morpeth on THURSDAY, 23rd May 2019 at 11.30am. Thence for burial at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery. 4933 6155 frybros.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2019