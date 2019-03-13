Home
Chapmans Funerals
118 George Street
Singleton, New South Wales 2330
6572 1089
PLAYER Margaret Late of Mercy Nursing Home formerly of Bulga & Stockton passed away 10th March 2019 aged 88 years Dearly loved wife of John, loving mother of Bruce, Allan (dec), John and Keith, mother-in-law, grand- mother and great grandmother to their families. Family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her graveside Funeral to be held at the Anna Bay Lawn Cemetery, Thursday 14th March 2019 commencing at 11.00am. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
