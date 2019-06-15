Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET PRIEST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET PRIEST

Notice Condolences

MARGARET PRIEST Notice
PRIEST MARGARET 'nee CAIRNEY'

Late of Warabrook

Formerly of Wakefield

and Teralba

Passed peacefully

11th June 2019

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec'd). Much loved sister of Mabel (dec'd), John (dec'd), James and Victor. Beloved stepmother of Julie and special grandmother to her sons Steven, Brian and their families. Much loved aunt, and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews, beloved aunt to Marissa Priestley from the McLaughlan family.

Special thank you to all the staff and residents of Warabrook Aged Care.



Family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 19th June 2019 service commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.