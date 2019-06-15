|
|
PRIEST MARGARET 'nee CAIRNEY'
Late of Warabrook
Formerly of Wakefield
and Teralba
Passed peacefully
11th June 2019
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec'd). Much loved sister of Mabel (dec'd), John (dec'd), James and Victor. Beloved stepmother of Julie and special grandmother to her sons Steven, Brian and their families. Much loved aunt, and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews, beloved aunt to Marissa Priestley from the McLaughlan family.
Special thank you to all the staff and residents of Warabrook Aged Care.
Family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 19th June 2019 service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019