WOODWARD Sister Margaret rsj Late of Elsternwick, Victoria. Died peacefully, Thursday, 4th April 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Gwenllian and Tracey Woodward (both dec'd). Beloved sister of Evelyn, Dorothy and Judith, caring aunt, grand aunt and friend. The Sisters of St. Joseph Lochinvar and Margaret's family warmly invite relatives and friends to attend Requiem Mass celebrating Margaret's life, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick St., The Junction (Merewether), this FRIDAY, 12.04.2019 at 2.00pm. After Mass, Margaret will be buried in the Sisters' section of the Lochinvar cemetery. When death comes I want to step through the door full of curiosity wondering: what is it going to be like... C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019