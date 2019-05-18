Home
YOUNG (nee Mackay) MARGARET YVONNE Late of Bupa Aged Care Waratah,

Formerly of Charlestown

Passed away peacefully

16th May 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander Young. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Janet, Diane and Wayne Campbell. Loving Nana of Ainslie and James, Meredith and Ryan, Justice and Scott, Mason and Haley and her great grandchildren Xanthe, and Adeline.



The Family and Friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Tuesday 21st May 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
