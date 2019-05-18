Home
HEYMANS Margaretha Maria Late of

Woodlands Lodge

Formerly of Glendale

Passed away

15th May, 2019

Aged 98 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Johannes Heymans. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leo (dec'd) and Christine, Nic, John and Pat, Lidy and Jon, Mary-Ann and Rick. Loving grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 14.



The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, to be held in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Oakland St., Glendale this Wednesday 22nd May, 2019. Funeral Liturgy commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
