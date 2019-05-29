Home
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGO WILKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGO WILKINSON

Notice Condolences

MARGO WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON MARGO Aged 69 Years

of Seaham

Beloved wife of JON, loving mother and mother in law of JANE and STEVE, LIBBY and CAMERON, JONNY and KAREN. Devoted EMI of her grandchildren TOM, JOSIE, LOLA, RUBY, JACK, CHARLIE, EVA, GRACE, KATE and JOSEPH (dec). Beloved daughter of JACK (dec) and ELSIE MARSHALL and sister, sister in law and aunt of GARRY and JOHN MARSHALL and their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Margo's life at Woodville School of Arts, 868 Paterson Road, Woodville on FRIDAY, 31st May, 2019 at 12:30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.