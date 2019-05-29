|
WILKINSON MARGO Aged 69 Years
of Seaham
Beloved wife of JON, loving mother and mother in law of JANE and STEVE, LIBBY and CAMERON, JONNY and KAREN. Devoted EMI of her grandchildren TOM, JOSIE, LOLA, RUBY, JACK, CHARLIE, EVA, GRACE, KATE and JOSEPH (dec). Beloved daughter of JACK (dec) and ELSIE MARSHALL and sister, sister in law and aunt of GARRY and JOHN MARSHALL and their families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Margo's life at Woodville School of Arts, 868 Paterson Road, Woodville on FRIDAY, 31st May, 2019 at 12:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019