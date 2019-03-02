Home
Maria Anne BARNETT

BARNETT Maria Anne Late of Windale

Passed away

27th February, 2019

Aged 62 Years



Beloved daughter of Clarrie and Colleen. Loving sister of Trevor. Loved aunty of Sommer, Dana, Alyse, and Ethan and great aunty of Declan, Laykin, Mikayla, Jaxon, Tristan, and Elly. Loved niece of Laurie, Lorraine, Beryl, and John.



The family and friends of Maria are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St. Pius X Catholic Church, Lake St., Windale, this Tuesday 5th March, 2019. Liturgy commencing at 10:30am.



'Love Always'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
