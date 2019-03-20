Home
MARIA HOPE KENNEDY

KENNEDY (nee Green) MARIA HOPE

Late of Cardiff

Passed away peacefully

15th March 2019

Aged 68 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Joseph Kennedy. Much loved mother of Simon, and Shane. Loving grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunty.



The Family and Friends of MARIA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St. Philip's Catholic Church, 31 Vista Parade, Kotara on Thursday 21st March 2019, Funeral Mass for the Repose of her Soul commencing at 11.00am.



'MAY SHE REST IN PEACE'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
