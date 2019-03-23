Home
MARIA MARKANTONATOS

MARIA MARKANTONATOS Notice
MARKANTONATOS MARIA Late of Mayfield

Aged 95 Years



Beloved wife of Con (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Freida and David, Memi, Jerry (dec), Danny and Lisa. Cherished yiayia of Christopher and Mandy, Jeremy and Maddison, Gabrielle, Thomas, Ethan, Centeine and Conner. Great yiayia of Cassidy.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend MARIA'S Funeral Service at Holy Apostle's Greek Orthodox Church, Steel St, Hamilton this MONDAY 25th March 2019 at 9:30am. Followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
