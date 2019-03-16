Home
MARIANNA MARTINELLI

MARIANNA MARTINELLI Notice
MARTINELLI MARIANNA (ANNA)

Late of Garden Suburb

Formerly of Kotara South

Passed away surrounded by family

13th March 2019

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved wife of Giose (dec'd). Much loved mother of Vince, Palma and Teresa, and mother-in-law of Chris, Greg (dec'd), Adam and Peter. Adored Nonna of James, Danielle, Alicia, Nicole, Monique, Billy, Laila, Jarrah, Shanti and Halle. Great Nonna of Nathaniel and Scarlett.



Relatives and friends of ANNA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St, Newcastle West on WEDNESDAY 20th March 2019 commencing at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow this service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
