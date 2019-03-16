|
|
MARTINELLI MARIANNA (ANNA)
Late of Garden Suburb
Formerly of Kotara South
Passed away surrounded by family
13th March 2019
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved wife of Giose (dec'd). Much loved mother of Vince, Palma and Teresa, and mother-in-law of Chris, Greg (dec'd), Adam and Peter. Adored Nonna of James, Danielle, Alicia, Nicole, Monique, Billy, Laila, Jarrah, Shanti and Halle. Great Nonna of Nathaniel and Scarlett.
Relatives and friends of ANNA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St, Newcastle West on WEDNESDAY 20th March 2019 commencing at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019