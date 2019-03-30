Home
BROWN Marie Late of Eleebana

Passed peacefully

24th March 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved wife of Kenneth Brown. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Kim and Trish, Stephen and Leonie, and Lynette (dec'd). Loving Grandmother of Conrad, Matthew, Aaron, Ayesha, Matthew James, Mitchell, Shannon, Eleanor, Jacob and Great Grandmother of Dorothy and William. Cherished sister of Christine. Loved daughter of the late Alec and Linda Brown, cousin of Max and Darryl.



Family and Friends of Marie are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 1st April 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
