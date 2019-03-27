|
CHAPMAN Sister Marguerite (Marie Clare Chapman) Died 24th March, 2019, at Southern Cross Mawson Retirement Community, Caves Beach, in her 96th year, the 75th year of religious profession. The Sisters of St. Joseph, Lochinvar and the Chapman, Ryan and Green families invite relatives, friends and colleagues to join in celebrating Mass of Christian Burial and Funeral of our beloved Sister Marguerite. Marguerite was sister to Patricia (dec'd), Kath (dec'd) and Michael; aunt and great aunt to members of the extended families. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Parish Church, Lochinvar, THISTHURSDAY, 28-03-2019 at 10.00am. Following the Eucharistic celebration, interment will take place in the Sisters' section of the Catholic Cemetery, Lochinvar. Welcome home, Marguerite! C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019