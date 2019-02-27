|
|
HAMMENT Marie Joan Late of Nelson Bay Formerly of Lambton Passed Away 22.02.2019 Aged 86 Years Loving wife of Richard Graham Hamment (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Gregory, Gael, Jan, Mark, Richard and Jennifer. Much loved granny to Jordan, James and Jarrod. And friend to many. A celebration of life will be held for Marie on Friday 1st March At Lambton Anglican Church 18 Morehead Street, Lambton Commencing at 11am. Family would like to thank the staff at the Mater Mercy Hospice for all the care and support received for their loving mum. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019