O'BRIEN Marie Elsie Passed away peacefully 11.6.2019 Surrounded by her loving family Aged 88 years Late of Raymond Terrace Beloved wife of CHRISTOPHER (dec), Loving mother & mother-in-law of GENELLE & CHRIS, DONNA & BOB, JULIE & GREG. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their Families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the BERRIMAN and O'BRIEN Families. Relatives and Friends of MARIE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Brigid's Catholic Church, William St., Raymond Terrace this TUESDAY 18.6.2019 at 11:00am. A committal service in the East Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019