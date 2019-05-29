|
|
SMALLMAN (nee Francis) Marie Late of Gateshead
Passed peacefully
27th May 2019
Aged 79 years
Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Barry (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Brenda, Joanne and Tina, Paul and Cindy. Devoted 'Mumma' of 9 grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Lorraine, Keith, Barry, Dorothy, Deborah and Michael. A much loved sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend.
The family and friends of Marie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 31st May 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019