MARIE THERESE STARKEY

MARIE THERESE STARKEY Notice
STARKEY MARIE THERESE Late of Windale

Aged 95 Years



Beloved wife of Alan(dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Wayne, Garry, Brad and Brett. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother.



Relatives and friends of MARIE are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 12 Lake St, Windale on THURSDAY 21st February 2019 commencing at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
