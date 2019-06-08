|
|
KOLTOVSKA MARIJA Late of Mayfield
Aged 66 Years
Beloved wife of Boris. Loving mother of Toni, Lila, Stivi and Beti. Much loved mother in law of Bale, Mark and Christina. Adoring baba of Daniel, Monica and Jessica.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend MARIJA'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this WEDNESDAY 12th June 2019 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019