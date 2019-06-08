Home
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIJA KOLTOVSKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIJA KOLTOVSKA

Notice Condolences

MARIJA KOLTOVSKA Notice
KOLTOVSKA MARIJA Late of Mayfield

Aged 66 Years



Beloved wife of Boris. Loving mother of Toni, Lila, Stivi and Beti. Much loved mother in law of Bale, Mark and Christina. Adoring baba of Daniel, Monica and Jessica.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend MARIJA'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this WEDNESDAY 12th June 2019 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.